Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 8%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.32. 373,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 432,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$514.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

