Molecular Templates, Inc. (NYSE:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NYSE:MTEM) will post sales of $30.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $72.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 343.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.