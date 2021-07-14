Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $25,108.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.28 or 0.00614433 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.