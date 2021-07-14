MonetaryUnit 1-Day Volume Tops $804.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $804.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00111833 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 123.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 227,390,049 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

