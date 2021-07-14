MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $210,215.88 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total value of $210,215.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,404,509 shares in the company, valued at $502,126,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDB traded down $12.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $339.15. 575,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,303. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

