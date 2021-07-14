Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of Monster Beverage worth $166,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.25. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.