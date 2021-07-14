Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Monster Beverage worth $186,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. 580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,827. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

