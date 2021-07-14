Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Trading Down 2.5%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.78. 5,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 120,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

