Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Trading Down 2.5%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.78. 5,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 120,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.
About Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.
