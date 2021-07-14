Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.65 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MTU stock traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 168.81 ($2.21). 176,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.43. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.28 ($2.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £282.55 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.