MoonSwap (MOON) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,101.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $4,101.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00400371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,080,378 coins and its circulating supply is 24,059,877 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.