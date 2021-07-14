Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,285 ($29.85). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,255 ($29.46), with a volume of 28,252 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,235.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 380,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.78), for a total value of £7,793,485 ($10,182,238.05).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

