Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €50.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.07 ($60.08).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

