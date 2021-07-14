Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.54 ($0.64) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €70.48 ($82.92). 389,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €67.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

