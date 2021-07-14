Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.99. 1,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $119.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.