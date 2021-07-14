MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.11

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

MOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.35.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

