MotaCoin (MOTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,316.00

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 166.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 121.9% against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $115,316.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 68,322,394 coins and its circulating supply is 52,643,257 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.