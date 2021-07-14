Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 362.4% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
