Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Movano shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 48,421 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOVE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,986,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

