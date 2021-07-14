Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of COOP opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.