mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.77 Million

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002413 BTC on major exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $950,565.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00051704 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015754 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.34 or 0.00851473 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005325 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.