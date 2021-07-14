mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,532.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003088 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.63 million and approximately $2,532.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,777.55 or 0.99880926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006979 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00055331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.