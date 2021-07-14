MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €218.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €218.00 ($256.47) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €196.43 ($231.09).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €206.00 ($242.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €210.47.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.