My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 291.8% Higher Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 122.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $29.13 million and $21.97 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00012873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 291.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00151268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,871.45 or 0.99906747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00954898 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

