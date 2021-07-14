Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 385.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,807,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYCOF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

