Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells $1,460,773.30 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

