Myriad (XMY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,460.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $3,460.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,789,233,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

