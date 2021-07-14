Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.12

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1507115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $558.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

