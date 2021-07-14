NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 5.84% of NanoString Technologies worth $173,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $190,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,393. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

