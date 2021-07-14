NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NSTG) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $267,201.90. Insiders sold 139,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,097 over the last 90 days.

NSTG opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.