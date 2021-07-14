NAOS Finance Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $892,777.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00112883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00151474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,520.16 or 1.00055763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00954338 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.