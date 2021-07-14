Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 373.9% in June

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 373.9% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBIO opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

