Nasdacoin (NSD) One Day Volume Tops $7,235.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $294,297.47 and $7,235.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,267,743 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

