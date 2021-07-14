Nasdaq, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

NDAQ stock opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $181.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

