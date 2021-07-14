Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,778,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439,620 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up 1.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 6.57% of Natera worth $586,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Natera by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natera by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,662. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,290 shares of company stock valued at $25,363,997 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

