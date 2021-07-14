Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,206 shares during the period. Natera comprises 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Natera worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,290 shares of company stock valued at $25,363,997. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,662. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.