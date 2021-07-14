Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) to post sales of $127.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.50 million. Natera reported sales of $86.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $568.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.50 million to $575.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $686.94 million, with estimates ranging from $640.41 million to $747.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natera.

NTRA stock opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. Natera has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $428,556.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,640 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,827.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

