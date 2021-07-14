National Bank Financial Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of SIS traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.15. The company had a trading volume of 63,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,632. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$11.99 and a 1-year high of C$20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Insiders have sold a total of 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234 over the last three months.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.