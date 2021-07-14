National Bank Financial Trims Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Target Price to C$1.90

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$1.90 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.61% from the company’s current price.

LGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

LGD traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.27. 817,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,106. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$333.88 million and a P/E ratio of 90.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.60.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Gold will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.