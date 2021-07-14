National Bankshares Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AC. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.30.

Air Canada stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.40. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

