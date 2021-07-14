National Bankshares Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:SIS traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,471. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$11.99 and a 1 year high of C$20.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574. Insiders sold 43,928 shares of company stock valued at $870,234 over the last quarter.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

