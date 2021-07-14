National Bankshares Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.57.
Shares of TSE X traded down C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$129.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,262. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$132.47.
In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.