National Bankshares Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.57.

Shares of TSE X traded down C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$129.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,262. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$132.47.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

