NativeCoin (N8V) Price Reaches $0.0478 on Top Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 74.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00254541 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

