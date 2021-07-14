Naveen Gavini Sells 16,801 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,832.37.

On Friday, June 11th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,888,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,231. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.