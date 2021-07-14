Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.27. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 253,127 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $499.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

