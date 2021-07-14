NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NSH remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,753. NavSight has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on NavSight in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in NavSight by 200.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NavSight during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NavSight

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

