Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.51 ($0.03), with a volume of 522257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.74 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of £9.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.98.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

