NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,038,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NCR by 1,535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NCR opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. NCR has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

