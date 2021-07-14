Nervos Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.35 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $266.27 million and $9.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,816.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.01 or 0.06048781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.47 or 0.01418401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00398222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00137712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.00 or 0.00618600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00403114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.57 or 0.00315599 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,853,905,698 coins and its circulating supply is 27,038,238,024 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.