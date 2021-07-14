NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.59 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 20% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.00863564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005416 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.