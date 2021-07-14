NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) Trading Up 3.2%

NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) shares were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02.

About NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY)

NetEnt AB (publ), a digital entertainment company, provides gaming solutions to online casino operators worldwide. It offers slot games; and live casino, including table games, such as Roulette and Blackjack. The company's gaming solutions include NetEnt Live, NetEnt Engage, and Pooled Jackpots.

